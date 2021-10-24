xml:space="preserve">
Morgan State University student injured in shooting on campus, police and school officials say

Jonathan M. Pitts
By
Baltimore Sun
Oct 23, 2021 8:56 PM
Police respond to a shooting at Morgan State University Saturday night.
Police respond to a shooting at Morgan State University Saturday night. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

An 18-year-old Morgan State University student was injured in a shooting on the Northeast Baltimore campus Saturday night, police and school officials said.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire at approximately 6:40 p.m. arrived in the 2300 block of Argonne Ave. to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to an area hospital where he is “conscious, alert and stable,” according to a news release.

The shooting occurred near the Montebello Complex on south campus, according to the university. Officials said there was no active threat to the campus community, and that the university counseling center would make counselors available to students who need them.

It is homecoming weekend at the university.

Northeast District shooting detectives are are asking anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at (410) 396-2444. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

This article will be updated.

Crime scene investigators go over their notes outside the Montebello building after a shooting on Morgan State University campus. An 18-year-old student suffered non-life-threatening injuries
Crime scene investigators go over their notes outside the Montebello building after a shooting on Morgan State University campus. An 18-year-old student suffered non-life-threatening injuries (KARL MERTON FERRON)
