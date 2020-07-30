Man paralyzed by a shooting nearly a decade ago dies this week, Baltimore police said. Autopsy pending.

A man who was paralyzed from injuries suffered when he was shot nearly a decade ago has died, according to Baltimore police.
Ryan Watson, 34, was shot in the neck while in the 2500 block of Boarman Ave. in North Baltimore on June 14, 2011. The attack left him paralyzed and caused numerous medical complications over the years, police said.
He died Wednesday, and Watson’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy.
Corey Jennings was arrested and plead guilty to attempted first-degree murder in 2012, according to Maryland court records.