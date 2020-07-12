Man shot and killed in Southwest Baltimore Saturday night, police say

A man was shot and killed in Southwest Baltimore Saturday night, according to Baltimore police.
Officers were dispatched to the 2100 block of Denison St. to investigate a reported shooting. After officers canvassed the area, they located a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
The so-far-unidentified victim was taken to Shock Trauma where he pronounced dead.
Three men were killed in separate shootings in Baltimore Saturday including 21-year-old Devontaey Curtis was gunned down near a home on Richnor Avenue and The Alameda Saturday afternoon in North Baltimore.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.