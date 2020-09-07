Man making food delivery shot in head in Waverly; 4 others shot Sunday night in northwest Baltimore

A 39-year-old man on a food delivery was in critical but stable condition on Monday after being shot just after midnight in the Waverly neighborhood, Baltimore City Police said.
The man was shot and robbed at around 12:25 a.m., in the 600 block of Chestnut Hill Ave., police said.
It was the latest in a string of shootings and a stabbing over the Labor Day weekend that left three people dead.
In the latest incident, Northern District patrol officers responding to a report of a shooting on Chestnut Hill Avenue found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, police said. An officer began rendering aid until medics arrived and took the man to an area hospital, according to police.
Because of the severity of his injuries, homicide detectives were notified.
Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Earlier, three men and a woman were injured Sunday night in a shooting in Northwest Baltimore, police said.
Patrol officers were called to the 4900 block of Cordelia Ave. at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday and found a 55-year-old man shot in the elbow and taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.
Investigators were then notified of shooting victims who had arrived at an area hospital, police said. They were a 21-year-old man shot in the foot, a 27-year-old man shot in the arm and a 38-year-old woman shot in the leg.
Police said according to their preliminary investigation, the victims were all in the area of the 4900 block of Reisterstown Road when they were shot,
Police also said that a 30-year-old man who had sought treatment at a hospital for a gunshot wound to his foot at around 5:45 p.m. on Friday had not been shot in the city.