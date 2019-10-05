Eastern District homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man who was found on the 2500 block of E. Biddle St. suffering from gunshot wounds to his head.
Brian Huntley was found by officers who responded to a call about 5:45 p.m. to the area around the Clifton-Berea area of Baltimore Friday after getting a shot spotter alert, which come from audio sensors on light posts.
The man was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100. Those wanted to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Separately on Friday, police from the Southern District were called to an area hospital for a report about a 39-year-old woman who had walked in with a gunshot wound to her leg.
The police believe she was shot while on the 3000 block of Elizabeth Ave. They continue to investigate the shooting.