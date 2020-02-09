Four men were shot and wounded Saturday in various incidents across Baltimore, police said.
A 35-year-old man checked himself into a hospital around 4 p.m. with a gunshot to his knee. Police believe he was shot in the 2100 block of Vine St. in the Lexington neighborhood of West Baltimore.
In Northwest Baltimore, a 36-year-old man was shot in his arm and leg around 7:30 p.m., police said. He was shot in the 5100 block of Arbutus Ave. near Central Park Heights. Police said he was hospitalized in stable condition.
A few minutes later, officers at Pennsylvania and North avenues heard gunshots and found two men wounded. They were shot in the 1700 block of N. Carey St. in West Baltimore and are expected to survive.
Anyone with information can call police at 410-396-2477.