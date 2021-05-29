61-year-old man shot dead in Baltimore Friday night, police say

A 61-year-old man was shot to death in Baltimore Friday night, city police said.
Police officers assigned to the department’s Southern District Station responded to reports of a shooting around 10:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Hollins Street, police said.
At the scene, police said, officers found a man who’d been shot multiple times.
Police said the 61-year-old told officers he’d been shot about a block away, in the 1300 block of Hollins Street, which is in the city’s Union Square neighborhood.
Medics took the man to a hospital, with police describing his condition as critical. Police said the man died around 11:25 p.m.
Homicide detectives are expected to assume the investigation from Southern District Detectives. The police department encouraged anyone with information to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.