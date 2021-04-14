Man shot dead in Baltimore in second Wednesday shooting, police say

A man was shot dead in Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon, the second man shot in the city the same day, police said.
Patrol officers assigned to the Baltimore Police Department’s Central District responded at about 4:57 p.m. to the 1200 block of Etting St. for reports of a shooting, police said.
There, in the city’s Upton neighborhood, police said they found a man who’d been shot.
Medics were summoned to the scene and pronounced the man dead, prompting homicide detectives to take over the investigation, according to police.
About four hours earlier, Eastern District patrol officers drove to a hospital in response to a man who’d walked after being shot, police said.
Police said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was immediately taken into surgery and was described by police as being in stable condition.
Information led investigators to the 2700 block of Ashland Ave., where they found a “crime scene,” police said. That’s where detectives think the shooting took place.
Latest Crime
Anyone with information about the gun violence Wednesday is encouraged to call detectives or to dial 1-866-7Lockup, where a caller can leave an anonymous tip.