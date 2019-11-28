A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in Baltimore’s Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Baltimore police wrote on Facebook that officers were called to the 700 block of Cumberland St. in West Baltimore at around 1 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
The officers found a 30-year-old man who’d been shot in the head and body, the department wrote.
He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2477 or leave tips anonymously at 1-866-7Lockup.