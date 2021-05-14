Man shot by police in East Baltimore is charged with assaulting officer, police say

A man who was shot by an officer Thursday after police say his vehicle made contact with the officer has been released from a hospital and charged with second-degree assault and traffic violations.
Despite the fact that he has been formally charged, the Police Department would not release his name.
Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the incident, which took place in the 2200 block of E. Biddle St., occurred around 9 p.m. as officers were investigating a vehicle that was possibly involved in multiple armed robberies.
As the officers approached, the driver of the vehicle struck one of the officers, who fired twice and wounded the driver, police said. The driver crashed a couple of blocks away, Harrison said. As he got out of the vehicle, he was apprehended by officer.
The man who was shot was struck in the shoulder. The officer was treated and released, and was not identified.
Harrison’s policy on body worn camera footage allows him to take up to a week after a police shooting to determine whether body camera footage will be released to the public.