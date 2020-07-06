Man shot by Baltimore Police officers during reported mental health crisis charged with assault

Detectives wrote in the charging document that officers responded with medics around 3:30 a.m. on July 1 to the home in the 5800 block of Falkirk Rd., where Walker’s mother-in-law said her daughter was in the basement with Walker trying to calm him down. She said Walker had been hospitalized a week prior for running around the neighborhood naked with a handgun, detectives wrote in charging documents, although The Sun could not confirm that account.