Man fatally shot Friday morning, Baltimore police says

A man died after being shot Friday morning in the Arcadia neigborhood of Northeast Baltimore, according to police.

Patrol officers responded to a report of a shooting about 8:58 a.m. in the 4100 block of Eierman Avenue.

There they found a 44-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds and transported him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, department spokeswoman Chakia Fenoy said.

The man was later declared dead.

Those with information are urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.