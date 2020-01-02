Police said a man was set on fire after he was robbed in Southeast Baltimore’s McElderry Park neighborhood Thursday morning.
Authorities said they were called to the neighborhood for a robbery just before 6:30 a.m. When officers arrived, police said they found a 59-year-old man who told them he was robbed of his wallet and headphones. The man then told police, one or two people threw liquid on him while his back was turned and he caught fire.
The man had burns on less than 3% of his body, mostly on the back of his head, police spokeswoman detective Niki Fennoy said. The man was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.
No arrests were made and police are looking for suspects.