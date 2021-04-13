Baltimore man confessed to beating and stabbing mother to death, police say

A Baltimore man was arrested after he told police he stabbed and beat his mother to death inside of a Southwest Baltimore home, police said on Tuesday.
Mumwaldi Kearney, 48, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the Monday death of Shari Smith, 68.
Police responded around noon to an area hospital where they were told to speak to a health care professional regarding a client. The health care professional told police that there was a dead person inside of a home in the 4400 block of Manorview Road in the Uplands neighborhood, according to police.
Southwest district officers and fire fighters went to the home for a well-being check and found Smith’s body inside. Kearney was interviewed by investigators and admitted to beating and stabbing his mother, police said.
Kearney is currently being held without bail. Online court records were not available Tuesday.