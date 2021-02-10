Man fatally shot in Southeast Baltimore Wednesday morning, police say

Baltimore police are investigating a fatal shootingafter a man was killed in Southeast Baltimore Wednesday morning, police said.
At approximately 10:20 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 3400 block of East Lombard St. in the Baltimore Highlands neighborhood for a report of a shooting. When officer arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422.