Man fatally shot in Southeast Baltimore Wednesday morning, police say

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
Feb 10, 2021 1:37 PM

Baltimore police are investigating a fatal shootingafter a man was killed in Southeast Baltimore Wednesday morning, police said.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers responded to the 3400 block of East Lombard St. in the Baltimore Highlands neighborhood for a report of a shooting. When officer arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2422.

