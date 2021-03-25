Police are investigating after an unidentified male was found shot to death on a South Baltimore street, police say

An unidentified male was found lying in a South Baltimore street Thursday afternoon, dead from gunshot wounds, police said.
Around 3:27 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Harmison St. in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood and found an unknown male lying in the street who had been shot. He was taken to Shock Trauma, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Officers and homicide detectives continued their investigation, marking shell casings in the street, located between a string of abandoned rowhouses. Residents in the neighborhood passed by the crime scene.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding the killing can call detectives at 410-396-2100.