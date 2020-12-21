xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Man, 28, fatally shot in South Baltimore, police say

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 21, 2020 2:57 PM

Baltimore police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in South Baltimore Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 12 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of East Jeffrey St. in the Brooklyn neighborhood to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

Baltimore City homicides database »

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
People who want to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

