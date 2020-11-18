A 32-year-old man was shot to death in Carrollton Ridge overnight, police say

A man was fatally shot in South Baltimore early Wednesday morning, according to Baltimore police.
Around 1:10 a.m., Southern District officers responded to the 300 block of S. Monroe St. in the Carrollton Ridge neighborhood for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived they found a 32-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, police said.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.