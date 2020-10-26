Man, 37, fatally shot near West Baltimore gas station, police say

A man was fatally shot Monday morning in West Baltimore, according to police.
Around 11:33 a.m., a Southwest District foot patrolman was in the area of Bloomingdale Avenue at W. North Avenue when he heard gunshots, authorities said. The officer responded and found a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a gas station in the 1800 block of Bloomingdale Ave. in the Rosemont neighborhood.
He was taken to Shock Trauma where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
Detectives are asking anyone with information about this murder to call (410) 396-2100.