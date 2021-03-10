Man shot and killed overnight in Northwest Baltimore, police say

Baltimore police are investigating a shooting after a man was killed in Northwest Baltimore overnight, authorities said Wednesday morning.
At 12:52 a.m., Northwest District patrol officers responded to the 4000 block of Boarman Ave. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
The city has totaled 50 homicides for the year so far, just four less killings than this same time last year. Nonfatal shootings have currently outpaced last year’s totals at this time with 106, compared to 91 from the previous year.