Man, 31, fatally shot in Southwest Baltimore, police say

Baltimore police are investigating the fatal overnight shooting of a 31-year-old man, authorities said Tuesday morning.
At approximately 2:27 a.m., Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 5100 block of Williston St. in the Beechfield neighborhood for an unresponsive person. When officers arrived they found the man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Additionally, police identified four other people as homicide victims over the course of the last three days.
Kaylia Player, 19, was killed on Saturday while in the 4200 block of Massachusetts Ave. The next day, Marvis Pollock, 39, was killed in the 2600 block of West Fairmount Ave..
Renee Jones, 34, was identified as a homicide victim on Monday while in the 600 block of North Fremont Ave. Brittaney Hayes-Smith, 30, was also identified as a homicide victim from Monday following an incident in the 2800 block of Clifton Terrace, according to police.
Homicides in the city have increased by 17% this year, according to Baltimore police homicide data.