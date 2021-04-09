A 27-year-old man shot Tuesday in South Baltimore has died, police say

Baltimore police said Friday that they have opened a homicide investigation after a man shot Tuesday in South Baltimore died from his injuries.
The man, whose identity has not been released as his next of kin have not been notified, was shot in the 1900 block of Wilhelm Street of Carrollton Ridge. Police received reports of gunfire in the area around 11 p.m. and when officers arrived in the neighborhood they found the 27-year-old victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.
The man was taken to an area hospital, and because of the severity of his injuries homicide detectives were brought into the case, police said.