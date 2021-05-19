xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man found fatally shot in Northwest Baltimore, police say

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
May 19, 2021 11:36 AM

Baltimore police are investigating after a man was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds overnight, the department said on Wednesday.

Northwest District patrol officers were patrolling the 5000 block of Palmar Ave. around 1 a.m. when a “concerned citizen” said a person was lying on the ground in an alley unresponsive in the 3000 block of Spaulding Ave., near the Pimlico neighborhood.

Advertisement

When officers arrived, they found the male victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Medics pronounced the man dead on the scene, police said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Crime

Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement