One man injured in West Baltimore shooting, police say

One man was injured in a shooting in West Baltimore Saturday night, according to Baltimore police.
Around 11:17 p.m., Western District officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1700 block of West Baltimore St. in the Franklin Square neighborhood, police said.
Police found a 41 year old man in the nearby 1600 block of Frederick Ave. suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.
Western District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477.