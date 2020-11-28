25-year-old man injured in Northwest Baltimore shooting, police say

Baltimore police are investigating a shooting that injured a 25-year-old man in Northwest Baltimore, police said Saturday morning.
Around 10:08 a.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Boarman Ave. for a call of shots being fired. As officers canvassed the area, they received a call for a shooting victim who had just walked into an area fire station looking for medical attention, police said.
Officers responded and found the man, who had been shot in the shoulder and arm. The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Northwest District shooting detectives are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2466.