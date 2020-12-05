Man injured in West Baltimore shooting, police say

Baltimore police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in West Baltimore, police said Saturday afternoon.
Around 1:55 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers responded to the 3000 block of Brighton St. in the Rosemont neighborhood for a report of a shooting. Officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and leg, according to police.
The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488.