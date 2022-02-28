Man dies from gunshot wounds after reported shooting in Southwest Baltimore early Sunday

A man was pronounced dead in the hospital early Sunday after police responded to a reported shooting in Southwest Baltimore.
Baltimore police said the 33-year-old victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds when Southwest District patrol officers arrived in the 200 block of South Monastery Avenue, at the border of Allendale and Saint Josephs neighborhoods at around 1:10 a.m. Sunday.
Medics transported the man to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not yet released his identity.
Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Police ask that anyone with information about the case to contact investigators at (410) 396-2100.
People who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at (866) 7LOCK-UP or submit an online tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS Maryland website.