Man, 26, fatally shot in Southeast Baltimore Monday morning, police say

Baltimore police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old man in Southeast Baltimore Monday morning, officials said.
Around 5:02 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Dundalk Ave. in the Graceland Park neighborhood to investigate a reported shooting, according to police.
When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
Monday’s early morning shooting comes after the city saw at least four separate shootings on Sunday — one that left a 16-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman injured in West Baltimore.
Baltimore homicides have totaled 315 for the year, which is 11 less than at this time last year, according to Baltimore police data.