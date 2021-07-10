Man fatally shot in West Baltimore, police say

A 39-year-old man was fatally shot in West Baltimore Friday evening, police said.
Police were patrolling the Sandtown-Winchester neighborhood when they heard multiple gunshots fired around 7:16 p.m. coming from the 1500 block of Presstman St., according to law enforcement.
They found a male suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100. Those who want to send an anonymous tip can do so through Metro Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-7LOCKUP or submitting a text tip on Metro Crime Stoppers’ website.