Baltimore Police investigating homicide near University of Maryland, Baltimore

Officers are investigating the death of a man who was fatally shot near the University of Maryland, Baltimore early Wednesday morning, Baltimore Police announced in a news release.

Officers responded to the 500 block of West Mulberry Street at around 2:32 a.m. after a report of a shooting. They located the victim, who was suffering from gunshot wounds, and he later died at an area hospital, police said.

Police have not released his name or age. Homicide detectives ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.