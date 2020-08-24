Man killed Monday afternoon in West Baltimore shooting, Baltimore Police say; other recent victims identified

Baltimore Police say they are investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man Monday afternoon in West Baltimore.
Northwest District officers were dispatched at about 3:30 p.m. to the 2500 block of Edmondson Ave. in the Rosemont Homeowners/Tenants neighborhood to investigate a reported shooting. They found a 22-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to Shock Trauma and pronounced dead by medical personnel, police said.
Homicide detectives have assumed control over the investigation.
Police also identified several other homicide victims over this month, most recently, a man killed this past weekend.
According to police, a 19-year-old man died days after a Saturday shooting.
Preliminary information from police said the shooting occurred in the 5500 block of Lothian Road in the Mid-Govans neighborhood in Northeast Baltimore. On Monday, police set the homicide location in the 900 block of Tunbridge Road, also in Mid-Govans.
Officers responded to the shooting around 9:05 p.m. Police said they found Andrew Frazier suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and unresponsive.
Baltimore Police on Monday identified eight other recent homicide victims.
Another 19-year-old, Brekwan McFadden, was shot and killed Aug. 10 while in the 2300 block of Ocala Ave. in the Druid Hill Park neighborhood in Northwest Baltimore.
Latonio Stewart, 28, was identified as a homicide victim after a shooting Aug. 11 in the 900 block of Peach St. in Sharp-Leadenhall in South Baltimore.
Markus Belton, 19, was shot and killed Aug. 14 in the 4100 block of Dorchester Road in Dorchester in Northwest Baltimore. Belton died Aug. 18, according to police.
Police identified Antonio Tyson, 40, as a homicide victim from a shooting Aug. 15 in the 2500 block of E. Madison St. in Milton-Montford in East Baltimore.
Thurman Gilliam was killed Aug. 16 in the 4900 block of Goodnow Road in Frankford in Northeast Baltimore.
Another victim, Crystal Benson, 24, was killed Aug. 19 in the 100 block of N. Monastery Ave. in Allendale in West Baltimore.
Rashard Wrights, 29, was identified as a fatal shooting victim from a Friday incident in the 1900 block of Griffis Ave. in Morrell Park in Southwest Baltimore.
Khaliq Bennett, 20, was killed Friday in a shooting in the 3400 block of Violetville Lanein Violetville in Southwest Baltimore.