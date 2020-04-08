Man, 21, dies from Monday shooting injuries, Baltimore police say

A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital Wednesday after he was wounded in a shooting two days before, Baltimore police say.
Early Monday morning around 2:39 a.m., police responded to the 400 block of North Montford Ave. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was then taken to an area hospital.
The man succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, police said.
There have been 75 homicides in Baltimore city compared to 71 at this time last year, according to Baltimore police homicide data.