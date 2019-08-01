Man detained by police after running through Baltimore’s Cross Street Market with gun

Baltimore Police detained a man Wednesday night after he ran through the Cross Street Market with a gun.
Police said they were trying to apprehend a man around 8:30 p.m. in Federal Hill who had a warrant out for his arrest when he started to run away.
Former Maryland Deputy Attorney General and Baltimore mayoral candidate Thiru Vignarajah was inside the market eating with his mayoral team when he saw a man run through the market. An officer was chasing him and yelled, “Drop your weapon.”
The man was tackled by police outside the market at Charles and Cross streets and was found to have a firearm, police spokesman Donny Moses said.
Moses said the man will face a handgun violation but has not been charged because he is at an area hospital for injuries he suffered while being tackled.
Police did not say how they identified the suspect or what his warrant was issued for.
Vignarajah praised the swift response of police and was thankful nobody was injured.
“No community should have to fear gun violence and every community deserves the appropriate response we saw from police tonight,” he said. “This was an up-close reminder of the risks that unfortunately blanket too much of Baltimore.”