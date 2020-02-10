A Baltimore County man died on Monday after being shot following a dispute on The Block in downtown Baltimore last month, according to police.
Police said Andre Giles, 31, of Essex, was shot on Jan. 28 in the 400 block of E. Baltimore St., a stretch of strip clubs and adult stores known as The Block.
On Monday, doctors informed police around 2:10 a.m. that Giles died and his remains were being taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner , according to police.
Police tracked down the alleged shooter, Traevon George, the day of the incident and charged the 34-year-old with first-degree attempted murder. Homicide detectives are in contact with the State’s Attorney’s Office to upgrade George’s charges to first-degree murder, police said.
The Maryland Office of the Public Defender declined to comment on George’s charges, according to Chief Operating Officer Melissa Rothstein.
The city’s most recent homicide follows a violent weekend in Baltimore — starting on Feb. 7 when Khaled Heeba, 31, was fatally shot in the chest in the 1300 block of West Franklin St. Davon Evans, 40, was then shot and killed in the 1700 block of West Lanvale St. just hours later on Friday, according to police.
On Monday, police also identified two other homicide victims: Sean Holt, 24, was killed Feb. 5 in the 2900 block of Grindon Ave. and 31-year-old Keith Thomas, who was killed in the 900 block of Coppin Ct. on Sunday.
On Sunday night, police responded to a shooting in the unit block of York Court and found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck.
Sunday morning, Thomas was shot to death in a car in the parking lot of a public housing complex in Cherry Hill.
At least six other people were shot on Saturday alone.
There have been a total of 34 recorded homicides and 56 non-fatal shootings so far in 2020. There were 29 homicides and 64 non-fatal shootings by this time last year, according to police data.
All the recent murder investigations remain open, police said.