Man dead after shooting in Baltimore; two other males shot Tuesday, police say

A 31-year-old man injured during a double shooting in Baltimore on Tuesday died later in the afternoon, while two more males were wounded by gunfire in the city, police say.
Homicide detectives had been alerted earlier in the afternoon about the double shooting because of one man’s condition, police said.
Patrol officers assigned to the police department’s Eastern District responded around 1:34 p.m. to the 2300 block of Hoffman St. for reports of a shooting, police said.
Police said they discovered two people who had been shot: a 34-year-old man was found on Hoffman Street, while the 31-year-old was located in the 1400 block of Montford Ave.
Medics drove both men from the city’s Broadway East neighborhood to a hospital, police said. Police said at 5:50 p.m. that the 31-year-old man died.
Police encouraged anyone with information about the killing to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.
About four hours after the double shooting on Hoffman Street, police said, Eastern District officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of Ashland Ave. — about half a mile away.
At the scene in Baltimore’s Milton-Montford neighborhood, officers learned that a male, whose age they did not yet know, had been shot, police said. Someone in a black vehicle drove the man to a hospital.
Police said they learned at the hospital the man had been shot in the back, though they couldn’t elaborate on his condition.
Department spokesman Det. Donny Moses said it’s too early to say whether there was a connection with the shooting earlier Tuesday afternoon.
Shooting detectives with the Eastern District are investigating the second shooting, which occurred before 4:55 p.m. Police asked anyone with information to call the investigators at 410-396-2433.
Anyone who knows something about either crime but who wishes to remain anonymous can do so by contacting Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, police said.