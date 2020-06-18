Baltimore Police: Man shot in head in Mount Washington in critical condition; 3 others injured in separate shootings

A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head Wednesday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.
Officers responded at approximately 1:20 p.m. to the 2900 block of Garrison Ave. at Queensberry Avenue in Mount Washington to a shooting. Police said they found a 29-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
The man was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition, police said. Due to the severity of the victim’s injuries, homicide detectives are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
A little over three hours later, officers responded to an area hospital at approximately 4:50 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim, police said.
Officers found a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said. Police believe the victim was shot while in the area of West North Avenue at Fulton Avenue in Penn North in Northwest Baltimore.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
At approximately 6:40 p.m., officers responded to an area hospital for a report of another walk-in shooting victim.
Officers found a 15-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm, police said. Police said preliminary investigation revealed the victim was in the 1900 block of Madison Ave. in Madison Park in Northwest Baltimore when he was shot by an unidentified black male.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
And at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to 1700 block of Aisquith St. in East Baltimore Midway for a report of a shooting.
Officers found a 35-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.