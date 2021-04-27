xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man charged with first-degree murder in shooting of woman last week, Baltimore Police say

Phillip Jackson
By
Baltimore Sun
Apr 26, 2021 8:42 PM

Baltimore Police arrested and charged a man in the fatal shooting of a woman last week, the department said Monday in a news release.

Daya Jones, 44, was charged with first-degree murder after he gave a full confession while interviewed by police, the release said.

Advertisement
Baltimore homicides interactive map »

At the time of the incident, at about 4:30 a.m. April 19, police responded to the 700 block of Woodbourne Ave. in Mid-Govans in North Baltimore where Nikea Jackson, 27, was found shot. She was taken to Sinai Hospital where she died a short time later, police said.

The warrant task force arrested Jones on Friday in the 7900 block of Pulaski Highway in East Baltimore. He is held without bail.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement