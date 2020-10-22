22-year-old man charged with first-degree murder in April killing of 18-year-old, Baltimore Police say

A Baltimore man was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday for the fatal shooting of a man in April, Baltimore Police said Thursday.
Chance Taylor, 22, was charged in the killing of Gary Williams, 18, after he was shot April 1 in the 4700 block of Yellowwood Ave. in the Coldspring neighborhood of North Baltimore, according to police.
An arrest warrant for Taylor was obtained Oct. 14. Taylor was arrested Tuesday in the 100 block of Chesapeake Ave., police said.
He was taken to Central Booking where he was charged and is being held without bail.