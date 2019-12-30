A Baltimore man was charged with child abuse and assault in the Christmas morning death of a 7-month old baby, Baltimore police said on Monday.
Herbet Miller, 24, was charged with first-degree and second-degree child abuse and first-degree and second-degree assault, according to police.
Seven-month-old Harlem Phillips was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics at approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 22 after the baby reportedly fell off a sofa in the 2400 block of Louise Avenue. Harlem arrived to the hospital unconscious and unresponsive, police said.
Doctors at the hospital told law enforcement that Harlem’s injuries were consistent with other babies who have been shaken aggressively by another person, police said. Phillips was pronounced dead on Christmas day at 8:31 a.m.
Medical Examiners ruled that the child died from a blunt force of trauma, according to police.
Information on Miller’s charges were not readily available in online court records.
Baltimore has recorded 343 homicides in 2019, the deadliest year per-capita and the most killings since the 1990s. A total of 768 people have been shot city-wide.