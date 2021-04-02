Carjacking kills Baltimore man Friday morning; teen in custody and police search for two more suspects

A 41-year-old man died after he was run over with his own vehicle during a carjacking in Southeast Baltimore early Friday morning, Baltimore police said.
A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody and two other suspects remain at large, police said. They did not release the name of the victim or of the teenager, and did not say what charges may be pending.
Just after 5 a.m., an officer on patrol in the 100 block of N. Conkling St. witnessed the three suspects assaulting the victim and attempting to take his vehicle, before striking him and fleeing, police said.
Officers followed the vehicle two blocks west to the 100 block of N. Clinton St., where they said the 16-year-old, who was driving the vehicle, was arrested.
The victim was dragged into the 3400 block of E. Fayette St. He pronounced dead later Friday at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
In a statement Saturday morning, Mayor Brandon Scott applauded the police department for “immediately apprehending a suspect.”
“My heart goes out to the families impacted by this violence,” Scott wrote. “This tragedy serves as another example of why comprehensive reform of our criminal justice system must prioritize rehabilitation and trauma-informed services.”
Hours after the killing, the Baltimore Highlands neighborhood was quiet.
The killing is the second in less than week in the Southeast District, which includes the waterfront neighborhoods of Canton and Fells Point, and usually records less violence compared to other city neighborhoods.
Police said 30-year-old Marcus Wilson was fatally stabbed Monday night in the 200 block of S. Conkling St. Police said a City Council public safety meeting this Wednesday that Wilson’s 5-year-old daughter witnessed her father’s death. Police have not made an arrest in that case.
The Southeastern District is also home to many Hispanic residents, who, according to the councilman who represents the area, have been increasingly the target of crimes.
“Over the past five months we’ve seen a frightening rise in violent crime perpetrated against our Hispanic Neighbors in the Baltimore Highlands area,” City Councilman Zeke Cohen said in a Facebook post. He announced an upcoming meeting with Spanish speaking residents, along with law enforcement, churches and several organizations which support immigrants in response to the carjacking.
“We will not allow violence, hatred or crime of any kind to win,” Cohen said in the post.
Cohen said the victim was leaving for work when he was attacked, and he is trying to reach the man’s family to offer support.
“His death is as heartbreaking as it is infuriating,” Cohen said.
Police have not said whether the victim was targeted, nor did they provide any information about the victim’s identity or demographic profile. Police have also not provided a motive in the attack.
The police union called the carjacking “horrific,” and used the killing to criticize city and police department leaders for the violence.
The killing “is just one more example of a failed crime plan,” Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 3 President Sgt. Mike Mancuso said in a statement posted to Twitter Friday.
There have been 73 homicides so far in the city this year, two more than at the same time last year when lockdown orders in response to the pandemic were being enforced. The city has also recorded 138 non-fatal shootings, two more than the same time period last year. Carjackings have declined about 30 percent compared to this time last year, with the city reporting 84 through the end of March, according to police data.