40-year-old Baltimore man arrested in Georgia in connection with two fatal shootings in May, police say

Baltimore Police said a 40-year-old Baltimore man was found in Atlanta and charged in connection with two fatal shootings in May.
Gerald Smith was extradited from Georgia to Baltimore and has since been charged with first- and second-degree murder in both cases, along with several other charges, according to online court records. He is being held without bail.
Police allege that Smith killed Marvis Pollock, 39, on May 2 in the 2600 block of W. Fairmount Ave. and Brittaney Hayes-Smith, 30, on May 3 in the 2800 Clifton Park Terrace.