Baltimore police charge 21-year-old with murdering another man in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday

A Baltimore man was charged with shooting and killing a 22-year-old on April 11, Baltimore police said Friday afternoon.
Kyree Davis, 21, was charged with first-degree murder after the Northeast Baltimore shooting of Shamyar Austin. Austin, 22, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at a residence in the 4800 block of Bayonne Ave, police said.
At the time of the incident, Baltimore police were called to to investigate a possible suicide. When officers arrived they found a man, later identified as Austin.
Through the course of the investigation, homicide detectives identified Davis as a suspect. Davis confessed during an interview with detectives, police said. He is being held in central booking without bail.