‘Our hearts are broken over the lives lost’: Baltimore clinic director speaks out following fatal shooting

A gunman demanding methadone fatally shot LabCorp phlebotomist David Caldwell on Monday at the Man Alive clinic before being killed in an exchange of gunfire with police, according to officials. Baltimore police Sgt. Bill Shiflett and another employee of the clinic, whose name has not been released, were injured in the incident. The 41-year-old clinic employee was released from the hospital Monday night and Shiflett is still recovering from surgery in the hospital after being shot by Ashanti Pinkney, 49.