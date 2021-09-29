Testimony: Baltimore man on trial for daughter’s murder ‘disgusted’ by her drug habit, lifestyle

Brittany Dunn didn’t often see or speak to her grandfather in Baltimore, so she was concerned by his angry words about her mother. In a text message, he said Dunn’s mother had contracted HIV while chasing drugs in the streets of Baltimore.
“He said he doesn’t want her to be kissing his goddamn grandchildren.” she told jurors Tuesday during his murder trial.
Dunn testified that her grandfather ranted for nine minutes over the phone .
“She’s lucky I don’t have a f’ing pistol,” he said according to Dunn.
Her testimony presented jurors the first evidence of a motive in the murder trial of her grandfather, Malik Samartaney, previously known as Lawrence Banks. The 68-year-old former Marine from Northwest Baltimore is accused of killing and dismembering his daughter, Dominique Foster. Closing arguments in the trial are expected Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning.
Police made the grisly discovery in May 2019, when a neighbor called 911 to report a suspicious package at the dumpster of the Clarks Lane Garden Apartments in Northwest Baltimore. Officers found a shopping cart stuffed with black trash bags; a bag dripped blood. Inside were Foster’s remains.
Her body was so mutilated that investigators could not identify her. When they circulated images of her tattoos, Dunn recognized her mother in the photos and called police.
Foster had been trying to get clean in Baltimore and been in and out of drug treatment centers. Dunn testified that her mother, Foster, left one treatment center because Samartaney was harassing her. Then he texted and called Dunn sometime before Foster disappeared around Mother’s Day 2019.
“He was unstable,” Dunn told the jury.
It’s not the first time Samartaney has been accused of murder. He pleaded guilty to gunning down a drinking buddy in Anne Arundel County in the early 1990s. At the same time, he pleaded no-contest to fatally shooting his teenage son in the head. He received two 20-year prison terms to be served simultaneously. About a decade later, he was released in October 2002.
In court records over the years, authorities have identified him as a suspect in the murder of his first wife in the 1970s and in the killings of his girlfriend’s grown daughter and her baby granddaughter in 2006. Those three deaths remain unsolved; he was never charged.
During four days of trial, his attorneys have presented a theory that Foster fell victim to the violent drug trade in the streets of Baltimore, possibly to the notoriously brutal Latino street gang MS-13. A neighbor reported seeing Latino men around the dumpster where her body was found. Defense Attorney Brandon Taylor questioned police whether graffiti on the dumpster might be a gang sign.
Prosecutors told the jury that surveillance cameras filmed a figure pushing the shopping cart with Foster’s body down a path to the dumpster. They said Samartaney’s cell phone places him on the path and near the dumpster at the same time as the video. He lived in an apartment complex just behind the crime scene. Foster was last seen alive climbing into his white van.
Still, his defense attorneys have drawn attention to a lack of forensic evidence connecting him to the crime. He went fishing at North Point State Park after she disappeared, but police divers searched the waters off the fishing pier and found no evidence.
On Tuesday, Technician Rodney Montgomery Jr. testified that sprayed the apartment with the chemical Luminol to test for blood. He testified that the Luminol glowed beneath a doormat in Samartaney’s apartment and in scattered places in the hallway — only a possible indication of blood.
The test is not definitive. When questioned by defense attorneys, he explained Luminol also glows when it contacts some cleaners, metals, even horseradish. He swabbed the areas and submitted them for further testing.
Jennifer Bresett, a forensic pathologist with the Baltimore Police, testified that she performed a presumptive test for blood on the swabs with mixed results. Some swabs taken beneath the doormat and the bathroom ceiling indicated the possible presence of blood; other swabs came back negative.
In response to questions from defense attorneys, she too said the test was not definitive. Positive results could also come from the chemicals in citrus fruits. She sent the swabs for DNA testing, which would confirm any blood in the apartment.
The DNA analyst is to testify Wednesday.