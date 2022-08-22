Baltimore County men convicted in 2019 Southwest Baltimore double homicide; fatal shootings part of brazen crime spree

Two Baltimore County men were convicted Monday for their roles in a double shooting in Southwest Baltimore that claimed the lives of a man and woman almost three years ago.

The guilty findings mark continued fallout from a four-hour crime spree between the city and county in the early morning of Nov. 14, 2019. Authorities say the trio of young men committed half a dozen carjackings and armed robberies between 1:30 and 5:30 a.m. before they were arrested after crashing stolen cars during a police pursuit.

Aryanna James, 22, and Courtney Richardson, 21, were shot dead around 2:30 a.m. Their killings pushed the city to 300 homicides that year.

A Baltimore jury on Monday found Malik Brooks, 22, guilty of two counts each of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Jurors began deliberating the 20 counts, including carjacking, armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, Friday. The jury convicted Brooks on all counts.

Brooks faces life in prison at sentencing, which has not been scheduled yet. His attorney, Jerome Bivens, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday afternoon.

Shortly before the verdict in Brooks’ case, 19-year-old Devon Bynum pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Bynum, who was 16 when he participated in the crime spree, has several charges pending in the juvenile court in Baltimore.

Bynum’s public defender, Donna D’Alessio, said her client’s plea reflects “the minor role he played” in the homicides. She said Circuit Judge Videtta Brown, who presided over the three men’s cases, recommended Bynum serve his sentence at an institution that focuses on rehabilitating youthful offenders.

“Regardless of what happened that night, I still think he’s a good kid and will turn into a good adult,” D’Alessio told The Baltimore Sun.

The convictions come a week after another city jury found Kiray Walker, 21, guilty of 16 of 28 charges stemming from the crime spree, including two counts of second-degree murder.

Police and prosecutors said Walker and Brooks were the shooters, while Bynum was an accomplice.

Brooks and Walker are already serving prison sentences after being convicted in Baltimore County of several crimes from the same morning. A county jury found Walker guilty of dozens of charges last year. A judge gave him 30 years in prison. Brooks pleaded guilty to armed robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent felony. He got 15 years in prison in that case.

Bynum has charges pending in Baltimore County.

County police confiscated a 9mm handgun from Walker when he was arrested. A city firearms examiner testified that gun fired the 9mm shell casings found around James’ and Richardson’s bodies in the 1900 block of McHenry Street and in Goldsmith Alley.

But Baltimore police also found .40 caliber ammunition on that block in the city’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, leading investigators to the conclusion there were two gunmen. Police never found another gun, but identified Brooks as a shooter because of his clothing and positioning and body posture from video of the shooting.

A medical examiner testified about recovering a .40 caliber bullet fragment from Richardson’s body during an autopsy.

Homicide detective Kimberly Tonsch testified during Walker’s trial that she recognized the gray and black jacket Brooks was arrested in from video of the double shooting.

“That’s the two tone jacket,” Tonsch said in court while footage of the shootings played.

Private security and CitiWatch cameras showed a gray Honda Civic on Wilhelm Street, at the entrance of Goldsmith Alley, around 2:30 a.m. Three masked men got out of the sedan and went into the alley.

A group of people were gathered by a tattoo parlor at the McHenry Street side of the alley, the video showed. The group scattered as the masked assailants emerged, two of them with their arms extended, as if pointing handguns. Two people collapsed to the ground. Minutes later, three people got into the Honda parked on the other side of the alley.

The Honda featured an automatic sunroof, just like the one Justin Johnson said was stolen from him at gunpoint by three masked men about an hour earlier in the city’s Hollins Market neighborhood — about three blocks from Brooks’ residence, Tonsch testified.

Neither Johnson nor any of the other victims who testified about being robbed, carjacked or assaulted could identify their assailants, who wore masks and dark clothing during the encounters.

County police arrested Walker and Brooks after they crashed and bailed out of Johnson’s Honda later in the same day.

While the jury in Walker’s case only found Walker guilty of conspiracy of carjacking Johnson, a jury found Brooks guilty of carjacking Johnson — the first of the group’s crimes.

This article will be updated.