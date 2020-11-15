Man killed in West Baltimore shooting, police say

Police found an unresponsive man suffering from gunshot wounds in West Baltimore Friday, and he later died at a hospital, police said.
Around 12:51 p.m., a Western District patrol officer was in the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Ave. when she heard gunfire. While the officer canvassed the area, she found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 1600 block of W. North Ave. in the Penn North neighborhood.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died, according to police.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100.