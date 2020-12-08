Baltimore police: one killed, another man injured in separate shootings

Baltimore Police are investigating a pair of Monday night shootings that left one dead and another man injured, officials said Tuesday.
Around 11:52 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of 4th St. in the Brooklyn neighborhood of South Baltimore for a report of a shooting, police said.
When officers arrived, they found an unidentified male shooting victim. The victim was taken to Shock Trauma and pronounced dead shortly after arrival, police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.
In another incident, police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Ave. around 10:20 p.m. in the Upton neighborhood to investigate a reported shooting, police said.
When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken to an area hospital.
Central District shooting detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411.