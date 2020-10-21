Male killed, 12-year-old boy injured in West Baltimore shooting, police say

A male was killed and a 12-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in West Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon, according to Baltimore police.
The shooting happened around 3:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Poplar Grove in the Franklintown Road neighborhood. When Southwest District officers arrived, they found a male victim who had been shot, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene; police did not provide the victim’s age or name.
While officers were still at the location, they were told of a second victim, a 12-year-old boy, who was shot in the foot, police said.
The boy was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-86-7Lockup.