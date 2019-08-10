Funeral planned for 4-year-old Malachi; family says public is invited

A funeral service for 4-year-old Malachi Lawson will be held Tuesday at Mount Zion Apostolic Faith Church, a family member said Saturday.
The child — whose mother and her wife have been charged in his death — will be buried in a Woodlawn cemetery. The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the church at 3505 N. Rogers Ave. near Gwynn Oak. Internment will follow immediately afterward at Woodlawn Cemetery and Chapel Mausoleum, at 2130 Woodlawn Drive.
Yvonne Rice, a cousin of Malachi’s mother’s wife, said the service is open to the public. Charm City East Moose Lodge 70 donated Malachi’s burial plot, she said.
Malachi’s death has gripped the community since police announced his body was recovered from a Dumpster on Aug. 3. He had been reported missing a day earlier.
Police have charged Malachi’s mother, Alicia Lawson, and her spouse, Shatika Lawson, with involuntary manslaughter, child abuse, assault, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and giving false statements. They are being held without bail.
Malachi had previously been in foster care, but had been returned to his mother’s care. The city Department of Social Services has pledged a thorough review of his case and how it was determined that he should be reunified with the Lawsons.
According to charging documents, Malachi was burned in a bath, but neither Alicia Lawson, nor Shatika Lawson took him to get treatment out of fear he would be taken away from them.
Baltimore Sun reporter Yvonne Wenger contributed to this article.