Foster mom questions why Baltimore 4-year-old was returned to parents, who are facing charges after his death

Malachi Lawson, the 4-year-old whose mother and her wife are facing charges after he was found dead in a Baltimore dumpster, was returned to them by state child welfare officials several months after being removed from their care in 2016, according to his former foster mother.
The call asking whether Jill Jackson could take in the toddler came on a Monday night that May from a hospital where he was being treated, she said, although she didn’t know the exact circumstances.
“He was very frightened, very timid, very scared, very shaky,” Jackson said Wednesday. “As time went on, he was a happy little boy. He would play with the other kids. He laughed, he joked, he played ball.”
Less than a year later, Jackson said, she got a call that Malachi would be returned to his mother, Alicia Lawson, and her wife, Shatika Lawson.
While the foster care system aims to reunify families wherever possible, Jackson said, she now questions why the little boy was placed back with his mother and her wife who, according to police, put him in a scalding bath and decided not to take him to a hospital out of fear he would be taken from them again. Alicia Lawson told police that nine days after the scalding, she found him unresponsive and she left him in a dumpster in Gwynn Oak.
After initially reporting him as a missing child, the two women are charged with nearly a dozen crimes, including involuntary manslaughter, first-degree child abuse, reckless endangerment, tampering with evidence and giving false statements. They are being held without bond.
“I wish [Child Protective Services] would have left him in my home,” Jackson said. “The court made a decision. ... I would have loved to have him. You get attached to the baby, but what could I do?”
Officials with the Maryland Department of Human Services, which oversees Child Protective Services in Baltimore, have declined to answer questions about social service officials’ involvement in Malachi’s care, citing an ongoing investigation.
They have not responded to a request from The Baltimore Sun to comment on Jackson’s statements.
Jackson, who says she fed, clothed and took care of Malachi for several months, was distraught to hear about his death. She says she had watched him come out of his shell, play with her other five foster children, and his big, infectious smile.
“I’m hurt,” she said. “I’m human. He’s a baby. His life is gone. No school, no nothing. No children. No birthdays. No Christmas — no nothing.”
Baltimore Sun reporter Pamela Wood contributed to this article.